Longtime Greenpoint business Park Deli (170 Nassau Ave.) was visited by the city’s health department on March 26, who posted a note on the deli’s door.

The note shows that the Commissioner of Health and Mental Hygiene has forced the deli to temporarily halt services “for operating without a permit” in violation of NYC Health Code 3.05. The description of the violation says “failing to comply with Department, Board of Health, or Commissioner’s Order to abate or remediate nuisance condition(s).”

The entrance to Park Deli with the note from the city’s health commissioner on the door.

Upon visiting Park Deli, Greenpointers discovered that the business has recently been approved for a new type of license and is transforming the space into a restaurant. This transformation will “take some time” according to a family member who wishes to remain anonymous. However, with this new license, Park Deli will reopen “next week.”

During Park Deli’s transformation, owner Krystyna Godawa will first add a limited amount of indoor seating, and then, in the coming months, add outdoor seating. The deli will still continue to offer its popular catering service.

Park Deli first opened its doors in Greenpoint in the 1930s and moved to a new location in 2022 at 170 Nassau Avenue, on the corner of Diamond Street.

