Another sad story out of South Williamsburg.

At around 2:40 p.m. on April 16, a driver operating a 2022 Buick Enclave SUV on Wallabout Street made a left turn onto Franklin Avenue and crossed the double yellow lines into traffic, an NYPD spokesperson told Greenpointers. The driver then struck a 10-year-old pedestrian at the crosswalk.

The driver, 62-year-old Williamsburg resident Isaac Karczag, remained on the scene. Police took him into custody, charging him with failure to yield to a pedestrian, failure to obey traffic device, and failure to exercise due care.

The victim, Williamsburg resident Hayalde Yitel ben Eliezer Wertzberger, also known as Yitty, was taken to Brooklyn Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Sadly, the South Williamsburg area has seen several similar incidents in recent months. In February, two fatal crashes occurred less than 12 hours apart on Lorimer Street, with a hit-and-run happening shortly after (luckily, no major injuries were reported).

City Council Member Lincoln Restler pointed out that the area saw a fatality in 2020, when a driver killed 35-year-old Sarah Pitts.