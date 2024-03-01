Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Happy belated Leap Day! Did you do anything to take advantage of that extra time? We’ve got some ideas on how you can use it this weekend.

We spoke to local band Chest High Fires amid their Greenpoint record store tour — catch them at the McCarren Parkhouse this Sunday! Another cool performance to have on your radar? U.S. Girls, who is coming to Le Fanfare as part of The Wild Honey Pie’s concert series.

A Greenpoint resident has started a bakery out of her apartment. Friends of Bushwick Inlet Park hosted a “Where’s Our Park” event. In light of a legal battle with Wegmans, customers have rallied to support the owner of Okonomi/Yuji Ramen.

Black Seed Bagels has a new grilled cheese on its menu for March only. A new speakeasy, Wise Guy, has opened in the Class & Co space. If that’s got you thinking about cocktails, then you’re in luck — we have a recipe from Little Rascal.

We looked back at Vice Media, who helped define Williamsburg in the aughts (for better or worse).

Sadly, this past week saw multiple crashes with deadly consequences; at least two different hit-and-run drivers are still at large. This joins a recent pedestrian fatality in Greenpoint.

In and around North Brooklyn

Gothamist checked out the best of Greenpoint’s Polish cuisine.

News12 took a look at the Broadway corridor of Williamsburg — and why crashes keep happening there.