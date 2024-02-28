While we’ve got the color in our name, Greenpoint is actually sort of bereft when it comes to green and park space, statistically speaking. The Box Street Park saga continues, but locals won a victory when the long-awaited Bushwick Inlet Park finally opened (well, partially, at least) in 2022.

The 2005 Greenpoint-Williamsburg waterfront rezoning promised certain concessions, these new parks among them. However, the parks are still far from fully realized. “As of 2023 less than a third of the promised park has been opened,” according to Friends of Bushwick Inlet Park.

An event tonight will take a look at the park’s past, present, and future. It will feature a panel discussion with FBIP board members and City Council Member Lincoln Restler. The event is free and open to the public but act fast to reserve your spot.

Swing by the park (86 Kent Ave.) from 6-8 p.m. tonight to learn more about what’s next for the much-needed park space including, hopefully, the status of the CitiStorage building that currently prevents the park from being unified.