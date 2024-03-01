Greenpoint’s Little Rascal (130 Franklin St) is a cocktail bar and Mediterranean restaurant from owners Halil and Öner Gündogdu, who are longtime Greenpoint residents.

The pair partnered with renowned mixologist Keith Larry to create an impressive and unique cocktail menu. For this week’s addition to the Community Cookbook, Little Rascal has shared the recipe for the El Cantinero cocktail, one of Larry’s favorites.

Learn how to make Little Rascal’s El Cantinero cocktail below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Little Rascal’s El Cantinero

Ingredients

2 ounces of Tromba Blanco or Pierde Almas Mezcal

1 ounce of homemade grapefruit cordial* (recipe below)

.75 ounce of fresh lime juice

Dash of ghost pepper tincture

Grated pink peppercorn (for garnish)

Charred rosemary (for garnish)

Directions

Add all ingredients to a shaker tin and shake. Pour into a rocks glass over ice. Garnish with grated pink peppercorn and charred rosemary.

*Homemade Grapefruit Cordial Recipe

Ingredients

10 ounces of grapefruit juice

10 ounces of sugar

3 ounces of lime juice

3 ounces of Aperol

One tablespoon of white peppercorn, lightly ground

20-30 scrapes of star anise (using a microplane if possible)

Directions