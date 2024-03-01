Greenpoint’s Little Rascal (130 Franklin St) is a cocktail bar and Mediterranean restaurant from owners Halil and Öner Gündogdu, who are longtime Greenpoint residents.
The pair partnered with renowned mixologist Keith Larry to create an impressive and unique cocktail menu. For this week’s addition to the Community Cookbook, Little Rascal has shared the recipe for the El Cantinero cocktail, one of Larry’s favorites.
Learn how to make Little Rascal’s El Cantinero cocktail below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.
Little Rascal’s El Cantinero
Ingredients
2 ounces of Tromba Blanco or Pierde Almas Mezcal
1 ounce of homemade grapefruit cordial* (recipe below)
.75 ounce of fresh lime juice
Dash of ghost pepper tincture
Grated pink peppercorn (for garnish)
Charred rosemary (for garnish)
Directions
- Add all ingredients to a shaker tin and shake.
- Pour into a rocks glass over ice.
- Garnish with grated pink peppercorn and charred rosemary.
*Homemade Grapefruit Cordial Recipe
Ingredients
10 ounces of grapefruit juice
10 ounces of sugar
3 ounces of lime juice
3 ounces of Aperol
One tablespoon of white peppercorn, lightly ground
20-30 scrapes of star anise (using a microplane if possible)
Directions
- Add all ingredients into a saucepan, then lightly stir the mixture over medium heat until simmering and all sugar is dissolved.
- Allow the mixture to cool before using.
- Store in an airtight container. (Makes more than necessary for the cocktail.)