The creative agency Wild Honey Pie will host an intimate dinner party event next Monday, March 4, at Greenpoint’s Le Fanfare (1103 Manhattan Ave.)

The event will feature a five-course menu with takes on Italian classics, like porcini, shiitake, maitake tagliolini with parmesan and black truffles, and a Maker’s Mark-infused tiramisu. The ticket also includes two complimentary cocktails. Vegan options are also available.

A past dinner party in progress. Image courtesy of The Wild Honey Pie.

Known for bringing musical acts into non-traditional concert settings, this event is no exception, as the critically acclaimed act U.S. Girls will take the stage.

“Launched in 2009, The Wild Honey Pie is a music blog-turned-creative agency that produces brand-funded music and food pop-ups around the country with our favorite bands,” the event’s description reads. “Our Dinner Parties take place in NYC, LA, Austin, Atlanta, Seattle, and more cities across the country, bringing our favorite bands to stunning restaurants in each city.”

Dinner starts at 7 p.m., and U.S. Girls will perform at 9 p.m. Get tickets here.

