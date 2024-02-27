Just a few hours ago, Greenpointers reported on two separate traffic fatalities in South Williamsburg, both occurring on Lorimer Street within less than 12 hours. Sadly, another crash occurred in the area, though no one was seriously injured.

This afternoon, at 12:52 p.m., a pedestrian was crossing with the signal at Union Avenue and Wallabout Street when a white SUV hit her, causing her to fall on her chest, the NYPD told Greenpointers. Hatzalah removed her to Bellevue Hospital. Her injuries are thought to be minor. The driver fled the scene and a make or model of the car is currently unknown.

The driver, also unknown, would face a charge of leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury.

.⁦@hatzalah⁩ ⁦@WspuShomrim⁩ and ⁦@NYPD90Pct⁩ are on scene at Union Ave & Wallabout St for a pedestrian struck by a car, the car fled making it a Hit & Run. pic.twitter.com/dp9LppejS2 — WILLIAMSBURG NEWS (@WMSBG) February 27, 2024

The intersection of Union Avenue and Wallabout Street is just steps from where two traffic fatalities have occurred in the past 24 hours, one of which resulted from a hit-and-run. Additionally, in Greenpoint, a truck driver killed a pedestrian crossing the street just a few days ago.