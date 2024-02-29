March has arrived, and this weekend in Greenpoint and Williamsburg offers diverse activities for everyone to enjoy. Kickstart your Friday with a revitalizing morning yoga session at Loft Story, or immerse yourself in a world of artistic expression at The ESTIA Variety Show hosted at pinkFrog. Take your little ones on Saturday for a skate session at BBSC, or join fellow bookworms at Nighthorse for the Book Exchange & Bookish Mixer. Wrap up the weekend on Sunday by unleashing your creativity at Paloma Club’s Watercolor Masterclass. Whether you’re seeking tranquility, entertainment, or artistic inspiration, this weekend has something special in store for you.

Friday, March 1

Start the Weekend With an Immersive Yoga Session

Embark on a journey of rejuvenation with the Loft Story Yoga Flow Series every Friday throughout March from 7:30 to 8:30 AM. Nestled in the heart of Greenpoint at LOFT STORY, this unique yoga experience offers themed classes in a loft setting, creating a serene and energizing atmosphere like no other. Led by RYT-certified instructors, all skill levels are encouraged to join, from novices to seasoned practitioners. Enjoy complimentary amenities such as pastries, coffee, mats, towels, and post-class refreshments.

Tickets are $25 here.

Enjoy the Estia Variety Show at pinkFrog

Experience an unforgettable evening of artistic expression at The ESTIA Variety Show on Friday night from 6:30–9:30 PM at pinkFrog (221 N 9th Street). Hosted by Lola & Lydia, this monthly showcase brings together a diverse lineup of multidisciplinary artists, promising an enchanting journey through dance, music, comedy, spoken word, and much more. Delight in the intimate and cozy ambiance as you witness raw performances and jaw-dropping surprises from nine talented acts. Don’t miss your chance to immerse yourself in this captivating tapestry of talent and creativity.

Donation suggested for entry.

Saturday, March 2

Take the Kiddos for a Skate Session at BBSC

Join the fun for a thrilling and safe skate session tailored for kids aged 5-12 at Broken Bones Skateboard Club in Greenpoint. Strap on your helmets and glide through the excitement on March 2 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Accompanied by an adult, young skaters can enjoy the thrill of the ride in a supervised environment. Remember, an attending adult is a must, and waivers need to be signed by someone over 18. Don’t miss out on this opportunity for your little ones to roll into a fun-filled day!

Tickets are $17 here.

Head to the Book Exchange & Bookish Mixer at Nighthorse

Head to Nighthorse (previously known as 66 Greenpoint Bar) for a literary adventure at the Book Exchange & Bookish Mixer this Saturday from 4–6 PM. Rediscover the joy of sharing and swapping books while mingling with fellow book lovers in the heart of Greenpoint. Bring your favorite reads and leave with new treasures, as tables will be organized by genre for easy browsing. Whether you’re a seasoned bibliophile or just looking to expand your reading list, this event promises good books and even better company. Don’t miss out on this chance to connect over a shared love of literature!

Tickets are $13 here.

Sunday, March 3

Find Your Inner Artist with a Watercolor Masterclass

Discover your inner artist this weekend in Greenpoint with a delightful Watercolor Masterclass and champagne afternoon on Sunday from 2-4 PM. Hosted by Paloma Club and led by the talented artist Yulia Novskaya (@yulianovsky_art), this workshop promises a creative exploration of watercolor techniques, where you’ll learn to craft stunning patterns and leave with your very own masterpiece. Embrace the spirit of spring, connect with fellow art enthusiasts, and indulge in a bubbly celebration of creativity. Join in for a day of inspiration, learning, and making new connections.

Tickets are $61 here.