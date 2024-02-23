Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Some big stories for beloved Greenpoint businesses this week!

Greenpoint staple Paulie Gee’s will reopen under new management — the same team behind local bars Rocka Rolla and Lucky Dog. The DOB shut down a show in progress at Saint Vitus last Friday, eventually forcing the venue to close indefinitely.

It’s not curtains just yet for dog cafe Boris & Horton, who are now crowdfunding to keep their two locations afloat.

This weekend is your last chance to take advantage of Black Restaurant Week.

For all the latest on the sweet treat front, we spoke with the folks behind Paloma the Bakery and the Screen Door. Greenpoint Art Circle is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a group show.

Sparks were flying at the newly opened Second City — here’s hoping someone wants to say “yes, and” to love.

As always, we have a Community Cookbook recipe and a weekend roundup.

A tragic story out of Greenpoint this week — a truck driver struck a pedestrian at Sutton Street and Nassau Avenue. At the time of this publication, she remains in critical condition.

In and around North Brooklyn

RIP Vice Media

An 18-wheeler crashed into the Popeye’s in East Williamsburg