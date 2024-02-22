Around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, a 49-year-old woman was struck by a truck at the intersection of Sutton Street and Nassau Avenue in Greenpoint.

The NYPD confirmed the incident with Greenpointers. The pedestrian sustained trauma to the head and was found in critical condition; EMS removed her from the scene. She was crossing Sutton Street from the southwest corner to the southeast corner.

“A 2021 Dodge Ram traveling westbound on Nassau Avenue made a left turn onto southbound Sutton Street, striking the pedestrian. The 68-year-old male vehicle operator remained at the scene; the investigation remains ongoing by NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad, and the 68-year-old male vehicle operator was taken into custody.” Statement from NYPD

The driver was Queens resident Stanley Manel. He is being charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to exercise due care.

We will update this story as we learn more.