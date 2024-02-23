Le Fanfare (1103 Manhattan Ave.) is a quaint Italian gem in Greenpoint that offers live jazz on Sunday evenings and pasta happy hour specials on select weekdays.

On Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m., the restaurant has live jazz music from local musicians and occasionally a performance from Luca Fadda, one of Le Fanfare’s owners.

Le Fanfare’s pasta happy hour is available all night on Mondays through Wednesdays, featuring pappardelle with beans and mussels, tagliolini with mushrooms and parmigiano fondue, and spaghetti with octopus, bottarga, and chives for $15 each.

For this week’s addition to the Community Cookbook, Le Fanfare has shared the recipe for another one of their popular pasta dishes: their delicious spaghetti neri, which they touted as a “traditional seaside Sardinian dish.”

Learn how to make Le Fanfare’s spaghetti neri below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

v

Le Fanfare’s Spaghetti Neri

Ingredients

Makes 1 serving

4 pounds of of mussels, scrubbed

5 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon of unsalted butter, melted

3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 cup of dry white wine

1/2 teaspoons of red pepper flakes

3/4 pound of homemade squid ink spaghetti

1/4 cup of fresh parsley leaves, chopped

2 tablespoons of bottarga, grated (Note from Le Fanfare: Bottarga is a typical cured fish roe that is a traditional ingredient used in Sardinia.)

Directions