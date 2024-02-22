Embark on a weekend filled with diverse experiences and vibrant creativity in Greenpoint and Williamsburg! Start your Friday evening by raising a toast to National Margarita Day at Mexi. Then, transition into Saturday with the soothing ambiance of McCarren Parkhouse’s Jazz & Journaling event and join the Greenpoint Art Circle in celebrating its fifth anniversary with the “Collective Inspiration” exhibition. Finally, bid farewell to a neighborhood favorite at Boris & Horton’s Last Hurrah Comedy Show on Sunday while also indulging in the creative offerings of the Living Muses Art Market at Capri Social Club. With opportunities to support local artists and immerse yourself in the community, this full moon weekend promises unforgettable moments of art, laughter, and camaraderie.

Friday, February 23

Say “Cheers” to the Weekend & Celebrate National Margarita Day at Mexi

We’ve got your TGIF plan sorted! Join Mexi, the vibrant Mexican eatery nestled on North 9th Street, as they commemorate National Margarita Day with a tantalizing offer. All weekend, you can indulge in their exclusive “México en la Piel” Margarita Flight, featuring four exquisite concoctions crafted with Tequila Don Ramon for just $30. Savor the spicy mango, grape, cucumber, and mezcalita margaritas, each a flavorful tribute to Mexican culture. Mexi boasts one of NYC’s largest mezcal collections, with over 600 varieties. They’re open daily from 4 – 11 p.m. so that you can pop in post-work or even after a dinner date for your nightcap marg fix.

Book a spot on RESY.

Photo Credit: Dara Pollak Credit: Dara Pollak

Experience Jazz & Journaling at McCarren Parkhouse

Escape the winter chill of NYC and immerse yourself in warmth and community at McCarren Parkhouse‘s Jazz & Journaling event on Friday, February 23 at 6:30 p.m. Sip on a mulled red wine or a refreshing Diet Coke as you settle into the cozy ambiance of the heated patio adorned with candles and knick-knacks reminiscent of home. Led by Emily, founder of @journalingclasses, engage in mindful prompts and introspective journaling accompanied by soothing tunes. Following the reflective session, groove to live jazz by Philip Ambuel while forging connections and unwinding with newfound friends. Whether delving into a good book, continuing journaling, or simply soaking in the atmosphere, allow yourself to ease into the weekend in a space of comfort and camaraderie.

Saturday, February 24

Collective Inspiration: Greenpoint Art Circle’s Fifth Anniversary Show

Join the Greenpoint Art Circle, a vibrant cooperative of local visual creators, including artists, designers, and photographers, as they mark their fifth anniversary with the exhibition “Collective Inspiration.” The opening reception will be held on Saturday from 5-7 p.m. at For the Record in Greenpoint (1107 Manhattan Ave). The exhibition will continue until March 9, allowing ample time to explore the creative expressions of the community. Don’t miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in local artistry and support the Greenpoint Art Circle’s mission.

v

Register for free here.

Sunday, February 25

Join Boris & Horton for Their Last Hurrah Comedy Show

Bid farewell to a neighborhood spot as Boris & Horton hosts its final comedy show on Sunday from 7-9 p.m. at 510 Driggs Avenue. Hosted by Erik Martini and Annabeth Mann, this event promises laughter and memories as Coppy and Logan man the registers, inviting everyone to indulge, imbibe, and let loose. Dogs are welcome on a leash to join in the festivities. A portion of ticket sales will support the staff, with additional contributions welcome in the staff tips bucket.

Tickets are $44 here.

Living Muses Art Market at Capri Social Club

This Sunday, Capri Social Club invites you to immerse yourself in creativity and support local artists at the Living Muses Art Market from 5:30 – 11:30 pm. Explore the works of talented creators, including @redhoteast_ceramics with stunning ceramics and jewelry, @thedevonfox showcasing playful crocheted goods and clothing, @de.graux.imaging presenting captivating artworks, drawings, prints, and photography, and @phantomreengs offering fine and edgy jewelry. Additionally, don’t miss out on original lino prints and drawings by @wednesday.draws. Indulge your sweet tooth with delicious treats from Elizabeth while you peruse the diverse offerings of this vibrant art market.

Register for free here.