The Black Restaurant Coalition’s Black Restaurant Week runs from February 19 to February 25, and three local spots are participating. Similar to other Restaurant Weeks, the BRC’s Black Restaurant Week is offering three-course prix fixe dinners for a set price, some as low as $44.

“From soul food to Caribbean cuisine, there’s something for every palate,” the BRC wrote on Instagram.

Local favorite Kokomo (65 Kent Ave.) is among the three Williamsburg restaurants participating in the BRC’s Black Restaurant Week. This popular Caribbean restaurant is offering a three-course prix fixe menu for $44 from February 20 – February 22.

Kokomo’s menu starts with a choice of callaloo stuffed plantains topped with coconut breadcrumbs and aioli or ackee and saltfish stuffed plantains. The entree is red peppa jerk chicken served with rice and peas and seasonal vegetables. The dessert is rum raisin bread pudding with vanilla ice cream.

On the outskirts of Williamsburg, Shaking Crab (1045 Flushing Ave.), known for its fresh shellfish and Cajun flavors, is also participating in the BRC’s Black Restaurant Week, but has not publicized the menu price or contents.

Lastly, Savoi Latin Bistro (129 Havemeyer St.) is the third local spot participating in the BRC’s Black Restaurant Week. The local restaurant serves modern Latin fusion cuisine but has not publicized specifically what is on its Black Restaurant Week menu.

The Black Restaurant Coalition is an organization made up of restaurant owners throughout the city, who banded together to provide insight, support and solutions for each other to overcome the challenges they face in a post Covid-19 economy. It aims to be a central hub that provides assistance, support, networking, information, and resources to black-owned restaurants in the area.