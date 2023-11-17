Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

The holiday season is quickly approaching!

This is your last weekend to prepare your Turkey Day plans, and if you’re not into the whole “cooking” thing, why not leave it up to the professionals? Take a look at our guide on where to go out (and where to pick up catering).

This week, plenty of restaurants rushed to open before the holiday season. In Williamsburg, Huda and Healthy as a Motha both opened their doors (HAAM also shared a recipe with us). Greenpoint saw the debuts of The Noble, Radio Star, and Taku Sando, as well as the already infamous new bar, Ray’s.

The team behind Kokomo has put their spin on the fast-casual bowl concept with the arrival of Oxkale. A new wine shop is focusing on smaller brands from LGBTQ and BIPOC producers.

Good news for farmer’s market fans — the one in McGolrick Park will now be open year-round! The fine folks at NBK Open Streets will host their second annual Turkey Trot event this Sunday. A National Grid-led project at the Newtown Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant is offline after only a few months.

For more weekend plans, check out our guide here.

In and around North Brooklyn

Everyone’s got a take on Ray’s.

A new piece of legislation from Assemblymember Emily Gallagher awaits Governor Kathy Hochul’s signature.

Greenpoint looks back 45 years after the oil spill on Newtown Creek that changed everything.