Farmer’s market fiends, this one’s for you.

Down to Earth Farmer’s Market in McGolrick Park will now stay open year round. The move comes with the support of North Brooklyn’s elected officials — Council Member Lincoln Restler, Assemblymember Emily Gallagher, and State Senator Kristen Gonzalez. They joined NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue and North Brooklyn Parks Alliance Executive Director Katie Denny Horowitz, alongside other park supporters, for a press conference at the park on Monday, November 13.

Restler’s office also shared on Instagram that they would fund extra snow removal in the winter months, to make it easier for vendors.

Aside from the celebration of the farmer’s market news, folks gathered to commemorate other recent improvements made to McGolrick Park.

“Last year, Parks completed approximately $2.17 million in capita improvements to upgrade the park’s physical infrastructure,” according to a Parks Department press release. “The work, which was finished six months ahead of schedule, included repaving the asphalt path through the park, installing new seating, improving drainage, and upgrading the irrigation system with new ground hydrant.”

