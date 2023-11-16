It’s a boom time for Greenpoint food and drink openings this week!

Manhattan-based hotspot Ray’s kicked things off last night, as did wine bar, The Noble. Sara Conklin’s all-day spot Radio Star is now up and running, and the new Japanese cafe Taku Sando (though currently still in its soft opening stage, an Instagram post reveals they’ll be fully operational by tomorrow, November 17.)

Radio Star (13 Greenpoint Ave.) and Taku Sando (29 Greenpoint Ave.) join an already buzzy restaurant row on the same block of Greenpoint Avenue, with 21 Greenpoint, El Pingüino, Lingo, and Panzón. Of these, only 21 Greenpoint has been around for more than a couple of years.

Taku Sando, from the team behind Long Island City’s Takumen, started with a soft opening earlier this month. The streamlined menu only offers a four sandwich options: ton-katsu, chicken katsu, potato croquette, or tamago. All sandwiches are made with homemade shokupan bread, with karashi mustard mayo, shredded cabbage, and house sauce. Diners can add fries and salad as a side. For dessert, Taku Sando offers ice cream with fresh fruit.

Taku Sando will be open from Wednesday through Sunday, from 12- 8 p.m.

