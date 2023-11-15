Are traditional turkey trots not your thing? North Brooklyn Open Streets has one that’s fun for the whole family — and has no requirement for running shoes.

On Sunday, November 19, join NBK Open Streets’ second Turkey “Trot” and Scavenger Hunt from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The scavenger hunt is open to both children and adults participating solo or as a team and, yes, costumes are encouraged. The hunt starts at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Bedford and Nassau Avenues (Bedford Slip) with check-in opening up an hour prior. The “trot” will span Bedford Slip, Banker’s Anchor at N 15th St. and Nassau Ave, and part of the Berry Open Street to N 12th St. and Berry, before culminating in prizes, an award ceremony, and celebration.

Prizes will be offered by Black Seed Bagels, Grind House, Lucy’s Vietnamese, Maison Jar, Playday, Streb, Upstate Stock, and VITAL Climbing Gym.

Other activities will be offered, such as daffodil bulb planting with NBK Parks Alliance, mural making by Playday, and maybe even some skateboarding from Skate Yogi.

RSVP here or sign up to volunteer by messaging @nbkopenstreets.