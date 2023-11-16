Get ready for another fun weekend with a range of events planned in Greenpoint and Williamsburg. On Friday, discover the secrets of plant care at The Sill’s free Grow Lights 101 workshop. Saturday brings the opportunity to craft stunning autumn wreaths with Alma with Love’s Workshop. PinkFROG Cafe hosts an electrifying night of math and music with “Math x Jazz x Rock High-dimensional Live.” Finally, shop for fashion treasures at Chloe Fineman and Sara Larson’s unique wardrobe sale on Sunday, or unlock your creativity with Intuitive Collage at Held Space. Whatever your interests, this weekend promises something for everyone in Greenpoint.

Friday, November 17

Unlock Green Thumb Secrets at The Sill’s Free Grow Lights 101 Workshop

Discover the secrets of plant care at The Sill‘s free Grow Lights 101 workshop in Williamsburg on Friday, starting at 6 PM. Located at 190 Berry Street, this event will guide you through the world of grow lights, helping you choose the perfect one for your plants and answering all your burning plant care questions. As a bonus, attendees can win exciting prizes from Soltech in a raffle. Whether you’re looking to brighten up dark spaces or nurture your plants during the fall and winter, this one-hour workshop is a must-attend. Afterward, you can mingle with fellow plant enthusiasts, shop for essential plant care supplies with an exclusive discount, and embark on your journey to becoming a green-thumbed expert.

Register for free here.

Saturday, November 18

Craft Stunning Autumn Wreaths at Alma with Love’s Workshop

Embrace the beauty of autumn at the Autumn Dried & Fresh Flower Wreaths Workshop hosted by Alma with Love and Ride OM. Craft your stunning dried flower wreath and explore aromatherapy with natural essence oils. You’ll also receive an Oracle Kit from Words Of The Soul and a notebook to take home. These lasting wreaths make perfect decorations for the holiday season. Join in the fun this Saturday from 3–5 PM at This is Latin America at 234 Grand Street. Don’t miss this chance to connect, create, and bring the essence of autumn into your home.

Tickets are $60 here, which includes all materials needed for class.

Get Ready for an Electrifying Night of Math x Jazz x Rock at PinkFROG Cafe!

It’s a music mash-up in the neighborhood this weekend. Experience an electrifying fusion of math and music at PinkFROG Cafe on Saturday night with “Math x Jazz x Rock High-dimensional Live.” KISHOTEN‘s Math Fusion and the LOGAN BUTLER TRIO’s Jazz/Rock will create an unforgettable evening starting at 7:00 PM. Head to 221 North 9th Street for a night of mind-blowing music and infectious energy, transcending boundaries to celebrate the artistry of both math and music.

Tickets are $13 here.

Sunday, November 19

No Sleep ‘Til Brooklyn Boudoir Holiday Sale from Chloe Fineman & Sara Larson

Get ready to snag some fashion treasures from SNL’s Chloe Fineman and fashion powerhouse Sara Larson‘s enviable wardrobes! Join them for a unique wardrobe sale this holiday season, where they are opening up their closets for a fabulous shopping experience. Browse through pre-loved brands like Balenciaga, Reformation, Givenchy, La Ligne, Khaite, and many more, including vintage pieces. The best part? A portion of the proceeds will support Doctors Without Borders. Don’t miss this unique opportunity on Sunday from 10 AM to 6 PM at 37 Greenpoint Avenue.

Be sure to RSVP to sara@thelarsonproject.com, and enjoy the libations provided by Dukes Liquor Box while you shop for your new wardrobe additions.

Unlock Your Creativity with Intuitive Collage: Join Laura Temple at Held Space

Join Laura Temple at Held Space on Sunday from 12–2 PM for an enriching experience of Intuitive Collage. Located at 61 Greenpoint Avenue, Ste. 309, Brooklyn, this creative gathering invites you to connect with yourself and fellow participants through a playful artistic practice. No prior artistic background is needed, as all essential materials, such as glue, x-acto knives, backing paper, and magazines, will be provided. This interactive event promises self-expression, discovery, and a sense of community. Remember that the venue is not wheelchair-accessible, and attendees must arrive promptly to begin as a group. Buzz #309 upon arrival, and let your creative journey unfold through the art of collage.

Tickets are $28 here.