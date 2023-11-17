Healthy as a Motha (234 Union Ave.), or HAAM, is a full-service, plant-based Caribbean restaurant that opened this week in Williamsburg. In honor of the opening, Yesenia Ramdass, the chef and owner of HAAM, has shared something sweet with us.

See Ramdass’ recipe for arroz con leche, her version of Dominican rice pudding, below. Find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

HAAM’s Arroz Con Leche

Ingredients

1 cup of risotto rice

2 cups of house-made cashew milk (directions below)

½ cup of cane sugar

½ cup of maple syrup

2 inch-long lime peel

3 cinnamon sticks

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

Pinch of nutmeg

Salt, to taste

Raisins

Ground cinnamon, for garnish

Directions for house made cashew milk:

Soak 1 cup of cashews in hot water for 30-45 min until soft. Drain cashew water, then add softened cashews into a blender with 2 cups of water. Blend until cashews are dissolved and liquid looks like milk.

Directions for arroz con leche: