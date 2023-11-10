Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Welcome to the awkward time between Halloween and Thanksgiving. Of course, I’m sure some of y’all got a jump start on the holiday season already. Whatever floats your boat!

Manhattan hotspot Ray’s will soon open a second location in Greenpoint. Vegan restaurant Healthy as a Motha opened in Williamsburg recently. Restaurant Yuu in Greenpoint just earned its first Michelin star (and the neighborhood’s second overall). CUP Coffee’s replacement, Banhmigos, is coming soon.

In more culinary news, Greenpointers spoke with the owner of one of our personal favorite neighborhood spots, Naked Dog (plus, learn how to make one of their cocktails).

Lincoln Restler handily won his first reelection campaign. Mayor Eric Adams is in some hot water, and a Williamsburg construction firm is at the center of it.

v

We spoke to the recently formed non-profit, the McCarren Tennis Association, to learn about their plans for making tennis more accessible. The NYC marathon was last weekend, and Williamsburg’s sign game was strong.

Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter filmed a music video in a local Catholic church, and it caused quite a scandal.

As always, we have your guide to weekend fun right here. At the top of our list is a Sunday film screening that benefits P.S. 31.

In and around North Brooklyn

TheRealDeal took a good look into the Greenpoint condo boom.

Huda, a new Levantine restaurant, just opened in Williamsburg.