Naked Dog (47 Java St.) is a cozy Italian restaurant with addictive homemade pasta and a new late-night bar program. From 11 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, the restaurant serves cocktails, wine, desserts, and a small selection of menu items.

Naked Dog’s owner and Greenpoint local, Cecilia Di Paola, told Greenpointers that she started the late-night program because she likes to have a bite to eat when she drinks and noticed that although Greenpoint is filled with fun bars, not all of them serve food late at night.

If you’re stopping by Naked Dog over the weekend, Di Paola suggests trying her favorite cocktail that will be served until 1:30 a.m. It’s called the “Bitter on Bitter,” and is a twist on an Aperol Spritz. “Ours is made with both Campari and Aperol, so it’s not too sweet or too bitter,” Di Paola said in a recent interview.

Learn how to make Naked Dog’s Bitter on Bitter below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Naked Dog’s Bitter on Bitter Cocktail

Ingredients

0.5 ounce of Campari

0.5 ounce of Aperol

2-3 dashes of peach bitters

4-5 ounces of prosecco

1 orange peel for garnish

Directions