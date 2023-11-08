Last week, pop singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter released the music video for the song “Feather” off of her 2022 album Emails I Can’t Send. And if the visual backdrop to the post-breakup anthem looks familiar to you, it probably is — Carpenter filmed parts of the video at Our Lady of Mount Carmel-Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church right here in Williamsburg (and other scenes throughout the neighborhood).

But the move has not gone without backlash. Days following its release, Diocese of Brooklyn Bishop Robert Brennan said in a statement to the Catholic News Agency that he was “appalled” by the content of the horror- and revenge-themed video — which features a pink hearse, multiple deaths of catcallers, oglers, and beyond, and Carpenter dancing outside and inside the church with a number of props on the altar, including a “good girls go to heaven” figurine, “R.I.P. B___h” coffin, and more.

The diocese followed up by removing Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello from his position of administrative oversight, claiming “the parish did not follow diocesan policy regarding the filming on Church property, which includes a review of the scenes and script.” (The parish later said that the production company had misrepresented the video content.) Bishop Brennan also held a Mass and blessing this past Saturday at the 259 North 5th Street church that the diocese said “restored the sanctity of this church and repaired the harm.” Auxiliary Bishop Witold Mroziewski has been appointed the temporary administrator while an investigation takes place.

In terms of the video — which is currently sitting at 5 million views — you can see it for yourself below.

