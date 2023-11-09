Halloween is done and dusted, and we’re quickly heading towards Thanksgiving. In the meantime, the neighborhood has many stellar offerings, no matter your taste. Kicking off the vibes with soulful jazz to culinary adventures, art exhibitions, healing journeys, and creative workshops to round out the weekend—there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Greenpoint and Williamsburg have a vibrant calendar ahead, filled with enriching experiences for all.

Friday, November 10

Experience Jazz & Blues with Mariella Price & Friends at St Mazie Bar

Get ready for a night of soulful melodies and rhythm at “Jazz & Blues with Mariella Price & Friends” on Friday from 10PM to 12:30 AM at St Mazie Bar and Supper Club. Join Mariella Price, an award-winning songwriter and vocalist with an impressive performance history, including Carnegie Hall and NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert. Her talented friends will join her for an unforgettable live jazz and blues evening.

Please note that in addition to the ticket price, there is a minimum order of $35 per person on the night. So, come out, enjoy the music, and have a fantastic time with great company! Tickets are $18 here.

Saturday, November 11

Join The Wriggle for a Fun Culinary Adventure: Cook Montessori Style for Kids

This event, designed for children aged two to five-years-old, takes place on Saturday from 10 – 11 AM at 61 Greenpoint Avenue. This class offers Montessori food preparation activities showcasing children’s incredible ability to handle kitchen tools, foster cooperation, and build community. Hosted by Esmeralda Cuevas, with guest Chef Alice Liang from Smart Moms Organics, the class includes trying delicious food, learning about key ingredients, and creating a fun and easy snack together.

Free registration is here.

Experience ‘LOST IN THE GATHERING’: Art Exhibition by Edwin Bolta

Don’t miss the grand opening of ‘LOST IN THE GATHERING,’ the captivating inaugural exhibition by artist Edwin Bolta, hosted by Elpída Contemporary on Saturday from 4 – 8 PM at 67 West Street (3rd Fl, Unit 340). Edwin Bolta, a unique talent celebrating Puerto Rican and German heritage, presents a fusion of cultures in his art that transcends boundaries, blending folk, abstract, and pop art through various mediums. Explore his work’s themes of self-discovery, mental health, and the desire for meaningful relationships, reflecting our shared anxieties and aspirations for global unity. Enjoy the musical backdrop provided by DJ @ProbablyYourDaddy and drinks while immersing yourself in the art. Exclusive merchandise inspired by Bolta’s art will also be available for purchase.

Register here.

Sunday, November 12

Restore Balance and Inner Peace at ‘Healing Hour: Breath, Reiki + Sound Journey’

Join Amy from The Native Path for a soothing and rejuvenating “Healing Hour: Breath, Reiki + Sound Journey” on Sunday from 5:30 – 7 PM at 203 Driggs Avenue. This event offers the community a safe and sacred space to nurture their hearts and recalibrate their nervous systems. The evening begins with Hannah Cohen guiding a transformative breathwork session, helping participants release stagnant energy and emotions. This powerful experience then transitions into an immersive sound journey led by Amy Duncan, where healing tones and soothing sounds will wash over you. Throughout the session, hands-on Reiki will be provided.

Please bring your own yoga mat, blankets, and pillows for a comfortable experience on the floor. Early registration by November 9 is $40 via Venmo (@thenativepath), with the ticket cost increasing to $50 afterward. Don’t miss this opportunity to restore balance and inner peace with holistic healing practices. More information and Eventbrite registration are here.

Empower Your Creativity at ‘Made by Us | The Creative Workshop’ for BIPOC Women

Unleash your inner artist at “Made by Us | The Creative Workshop” on Sunday from 2–7 PM. This exciting in-person event invites you to explore your creativity in a safe and supportive space. You can choose from one or two workshops, making your primary workshop your first choice and the second workshop as an add-on. It’s a fantastic opportunity to learn new skills, connect with like-minded individuals, and have a blast! This workshop is specifically designed for BIPOC women, providing exposure to a vast network, fostering an entrepreneurial spirit, and allowing you to master a new craft. Made by Us provides all the necessary supplies and materials; you just bring your imagination and positive energy. Don’t miss this chance to meet fellow community members, get inspired by others’ work, and express your artistic side!

Tickets $87 here.