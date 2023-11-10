Over the past few months, Greenpoint has mourned the loss of both Hungry? and CUP Coffee, who both vacated their next-door-to-each-other storefronts on Norman Avenue.

Now there are signs of new life, in at least one space. New signage in front of the former CUP Coffee indicates that 79 Norman Avenue won’t be empty for long, as Banhmigos is “coming soon.”

An online menu for the restaurant shows Vietnamese staples like banh mi (duh) and vermicelli bowls, as well as tacos. They also offer pho, salads, rice bowls, and bubble tea.

Banhmigos is a small NYC chain with locations in Brooklyn Heights, Crown Heights, Park Slope, and Great Kills in Staten Island.