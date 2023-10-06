Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

We’re now taking bets on when this rain might ever let up.

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso just released a comprehensive plan for Brooklyn — find out how that could affect Greenpoint and Williamsburg.

Get in the fall spirit with this pumpkin spice cocktail from Our Bar and a look at the return of Greg’s Great Pumpkin Patch. Swing by the patch for activities for kids and adults alike, and then hit up other fun activities from our weekend guide.

More real estate goings on. Park Church Co-op supporters are working on a counteroffer to buy the beloved space.

We caught up with the folks at North Brooklyn Parks Alliance in celebration of their 20th anniversary. Another celebration of 20 years? The annual Indian Larry block party, which a local photographer was there to document.

Another upscale Mexican spot has opened in Williamsburg. We got a look at the new Sichuan spot Breeze. Neighborhood lunch fave Lite Bites quietly changed ownership: we’re wishing Shivani a nice retirement.

The Greenpoint ferry has been in and out of service all week, so double-check before taking it. The DOT has officially started work on the McGuinness Boulevard bike lanes. Williamsburg’s Olas is making waves in the North Brooklyn coffee scene.

In and around North Brooklyn

Why the work Greenpointers does matters: now everyone is out here talking about the mysterious tree killer situation.

The long-awaited Ilis is now open.