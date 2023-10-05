Embrace a weekend bursting with diverse local happenings in Greenpoint and Williamsburg. From serenading your yoga flows with live jazz to diving into the mystical world of Dave’s Waves Sonic Luncheonette’s auditory and visual spectacles. You can unravel the secrets of clandestine comedy, plunge into poignant literary discussions, or families can start their Sunday harmoniously with a jazz baby music class for the littles. With an eclectic mix of events, this weekend will be enjoyable, no matter what you’re after.

Friday, October 6

Chill Out With Yoga and Live Jazz at The Parkhouse

Ignite your senses with a harmony of yoga and LIVE jazz music at McCarren Parkhouse starting at 7 PM on Friday night. Presented by Yoga Block Party, this 60-minute special event invites you to flow through your vinyasa with mesmerizing, live instrumental tunes from renowned jazz musician Philip Ambuel and his band. Your ticket not only grants you access to a unique yoga session led by Ashleigh and assisted by Jules but also includes a post-flow drink from Park Bar, where you can choose from a curated selection of cocktails, beer, or wine. Stay a while after the session, bask in the post-yoga glow, and mingle with your YBP hosts and fellow yogis at the Park Bar.

Remember to BYO mat, and arrive 10-15 minutes early to settle in. In the spirit of giving, all proceeds from the event go towards Yoga Block Party’s mission to continually provide free and donation-based yoga events to the NYC community.

Tickets are $29 and include a drink here.

Find Your Laughs at This Secret Comedy Show in East Williamsburg

Elevate your laughter quotient with Don’t Tell Comedy, making their NYC Secret Set debut in East Williamsburg on October 6 with two distinctly clandestine live tapings! The exact locations and comedian lineups remain under wraps until the show day, ensuring every event is a fresh and unexpected delight. Their YouTube original series, Secret Sets, has amassed over 840M views, spotlighting stand-up comedy’s most luminous rising stars. This secret comedy soirée offers two set times for your convenience and double the surprise. Relish a night where secrecy meets hilarity, and experience stand-ups who regularly grace the stages at acclaimed venues like the Comedy Cellar and The Stand, and tour globally without knowing who’ll have you clutching your sides next!

Tickets are $25 here.

Saturday, October 7

Dave’s Waves Sonic Luncheonette is Back This Weekend

Embrace a weekend of auditory and visual delights at the Dave’s Waves Sonic Luncheonette Fall Classic Weekend Spectacular, coming to the Sunview Luncheonette (221 Nassau Ave) from October 6 – 8! Dive into a spellbinding blend of traditional luncheonette charm and contemporary audio/visual exploits, with the event showcasing not only its signature all-day A/V treats but also an enchanting new kids menu—reserved for those youthful at heart and under 30. Friday and Saturday will shimmer with the reverberating tunes of Dave’s Waves House Band, featuring a talented lineup including Jessica Pavone and Erin Rogers, and the spectacle crescendos on Sunday with a rare ritual performance by the legendary composer and conceptualist Charlie Morrow. This feast for the senses only happens once or twice a year, so head over to enjoy this crowd favorite.

Bibliophiles Unite at the “Any & All Book Club”

Head over to 66 Greenpoint Bar this Saturday from 5 – 5:30 PM for the “Any & All Book Club” hosted by the NYC Book Club for Book Hoes. Tailored for those who passionately delve into pages and adore lively discussions, this club, notorious for supporting debut authors and traversing through contemporary fiction across all genres, invites you to dissect and obsess over this month’s pick: The Freedom Clause by Hannah Sloane. Navigate through narrative arcs and character complexities with fellow book hoes, forging friendships in a city where connection over common interests crafts the most enduring bonds. Immerse yourself in respectful and riveting dialogues that honor each individual’s perspectives and the mesmerizing tales we explore together.

Tickets are $15-$18 here.

Sunday, October 8

Fun For The Whole Family At Jazz Baby Music

Jumpstart your Sunday with “Family Music Class with Jazz Baby” at Talea Williamsburg’s Taproom from 10:30 – 11:15 AM, where families can immerse themselves in a musically enchanting environment suitable for kids aged six months to four years. The charismatic Mariella will guide your little ones through a joyful and engaging music class while parents can savor a coffee, beer, or snack on delectable treats from Good Batch. Ensure an engaging weekend activity for the whole family where little minds can explore rhythm and melody in a lively, supportive setting.

Tickets are $30 per family here.