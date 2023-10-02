The status of the planned McGuinness Boulevard redesign has been up in the air since Mayor Adams called for a compromise earlier this summer, a compromise that later became, well, compromised. While it looks like a full road diet will not be going forward as anticipated, the bike lane portion of the redesign is moving ahead.

Work crews have started adding green paint to the portion of McGuinness Boulevard spanning from Calyer Street to the Pulaski Bridge.

The pro-redesign group Make McGuinness Safe shared on Instagram that they expect bike logos later this week. The DOT previously confirmed that the bike lanes will be protected by a mix of barriers, though didn’t give any updates on a timeline or when harder barriers will be added.

The anti-redesign group, Keep McGuinness Moving, spoke out against the changes, asking concerned locals to contact the Mayor’s office.

Make McGuinness Safe Counter Protestors. Photo by Josh Katz

Keep McGuinness Moving Rally outside of Key Food. Photo by Josh Katz

A DOT source shared with us that the (ostensibly) finalized version of the redesign “will feature one vehicle travel lane in each direction in addition to a parking protected bike lane in each direction,” on the stretch from Calyer Street to Meeker Avenue.

“The redesign from Calyer Street to the Pulaski Bridge will feature two peak-hour vehicle travel lanes from 7 am – 7 pm and protected bike lanes in each direction,” the source continued. “During off-peak hours the right lane in each direction will serve as a parking lane. Protection will be a mix of barriers where feasible and flexible delineators to allow for passengers to access the curb.”

The DOT plans to monitor the project in the months ahead, which will include taking new traffic counts. “This traffic analysis, as well as observations over the winter, will inform any adjustments to the second phase, to be completed in the spring, to realize a fully executed updating between the Pulaski Bridge and Meeker Avenue,” the DOT told Greenpointers.

The McGuinness project is one of several recent transportation projects that has been subjected to internal debate and scrutiny from within City Hall. Other projects, such as protected bike lanes in Downtown Brooklyn, an Open Street in Fort Greene, and an expanded bus lane in the Bronx, were eventually killed or watered down by the Mayor’s office after years of DOT studies. Several outlets have reported on the influence of lobbying from some of Adams’ closest advisors and donors.

We’ll keep you posted as we learn more about updates to the project.