Demolition, excavation, and foundation construction are underway in the 175-177 Greenpoint Avenue lot—the latter of which was previously home to the recognizable abandoned garage at the Greenpoint Avenue and Eckford Street. intersection—to make way for a five-story, eight-unit residential building estimated to be completed by next summer.

The old garage at 177 Greenpoint Avenue (Photo Source: Google Maps)

The property sold for $3,625,000 in 2022, with demolition permits following, and residential building permits being filed earlier this year by multi-property owner Meir Daus of Greenpoint Condominium LLC. Y&L Interior LLC is the general contractor.

According to New York YIMBY, the building will be 55 feet tall with 9,926 square feet of residential space, a cellar, and a 30-foot-long rear yard.

A local Greenpoint architecture studio, StudioSC Architecture, is designing the building.

“The project is a new multi-family residential development that has a unique feature of a large outer court facing the street, minimizing the impact of a ‘flat facade’ directly upon the street,” A StudioSC representative said when reached for comment. “We felt an open, planted space was needed at this three-way intersection.”

v

StudioSC’s other Greenpoint projects include 83 Eagle Street, 84 Meserole Avenue, 50 Greenpoint Avenue, and 197 Freeman Street. Design renderings are posted on the construction fence, as well as excavation, construction, and sidewalk occupation permits.