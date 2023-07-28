Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Attention pizza lovers! Lala’s Brooklyn Apizza officially opened last weekend, challenging the primacy of New York-style pizza with their New Haven-style pies. Restaurant Week (or rather, month) is back again — here is every local spot participating. Is the space at 905 Lorimer Street cursed? We investigate.

Our latest Community Cookbook recipe also comes with a recipe, Bondi Sushi is now open and hosting a block party next weekend.

Los Deliveristas Unidos hosted a meeting in Williamsburg this past week. It’s a scorcher out there, but there’s still weekend fun to be had, including this Sunday’s iteration of the Open Air Fair (Saturday is canceled due to a heat advisory).

Employees at the Vital Climbing Gym in Williamsburg just voted to unionize. The city will start implementing congestion pricing next spring (which could have a big impact on the BQE). In other transportation news, we looked at the status of alternate side parking in Greenpoint and Williamsburg.

We got the inside scoop on a long-standing debate over a battery storage unit on the roof of 315 Berry Street. The Greenpoint Film Festival kicks off next week, and we spoke to the director of Mechanical Bulls, a feature-length film screened next week.

Well, the ferry is (allegedly) back. Are you a local vintage vendor? We want to work with you!

In and around North Brooklyn

The New York Times profiled one of the city’s last standing Puerto Rican social clubs, located in Williamsburg.

The NYPD has identified a suspect who fatally stabbed a Williamsburg dad at a bodega.