The weather may be heating up, but we’ve got plenty of opportunities for you to feel (and maybe even look) cool at this weekend’s Open Air Fair at 2 Noble St. Though we’re cancelling Saturday, July 29, due to the heat advisory, we’re still keeping the solid community vibes going on Sunday, July 30, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Gear up for some joyful movement and music on Sunday! Skate with Gotham Day hosted by Gotham Roller Derby, NYC’s legendary roller derby league and the only skater-operated league for cisgender, transgender, and intersex women and gender non-conforming individuals. JunXion will also be back at the waterfront with their art bus serving up tunes and good vibes, plus hosting an inclusive jam session — bring your instruments (singing voices count)! Their signature geodesic dome will also be a great place to lounge, chill, and learn during Sal’s Community Classroom featuring book club, a writing circle, art-making, and storytime from 12 to 6 p.m. Shortcrust, a new bakery, will also be selling local seasonal pies, cakes, and cookies. And, like last weekend, Gimme Bap will be popping up with more Korean comfort food — kimbap samples and $10 rice rolls (which sold out last weekend, so don’t miss out!).

As always, we’ll have plenty of other vendors, artisan booths, vintage purveyors, and makers for finding the perfect gift (for someone else or, honestly, just treating yourself).

Are you a vendor and want to get involved? We’re seeking even more creative crafters, food purveyors, jewelry makers, ceramicists, artists, vintage sellers, indie business owners, and more to join the fair for the rest of the summer!

Check out the good times from last weekend below!

