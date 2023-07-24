After a frustrating two weeks, NYC Ferry resumed regular service to Greenpoint’s India Street Pier on Friday, July 21.

Lendlease, the Australian developer behind 1 Java Street, owns the India Street Pier and is responsible for maintenance of it. Christine Wickes, the new Head of Corporate Affairs and Marketing for Lendlease, confirmed that ferry service was back and said that the outage was due to a “mechanical issue on the ferry landing ramps at the end of India Street Pier.”

Greenpoint’s India Street Pier connected to the new development at 1 Java Street.

“Specifically, our maintenance team had to replace the landing’s ramp motors with new ones. In the past week in addition to the ferry landing closure, this mechanical issue also caused intermittent outages to ferry service,” Wickes told Greenpointers. She also said that Lendlease worked closely with NYC EDC to return ferry service back to normal as quickly as possible and apologized for the inconvenience.

As Greenpointers previously reported, after almost 18 months of suspension, the ferry resumed service to Greenpoint in November 2022, but has been experiencing intermittent issues since. The most recent disruption started on July 11 and continued until July 17 when NYC Ferry’s announced that, due to ongoing mechanical and maintenance issues, the Greenpoint landing was closed until the end of last week.

The repeated ferry closures also come at a time when Lendlease announced they will be cutting 740 jobs globally (about 10% of their workforce).

