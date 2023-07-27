Get ready for another exciting weekend in the neighborhood, with various events that suit all tastes and interests. Kick-off Friday under the stars with a screening of Bohemian Rhapsody. Saturday is a day for family and music aficionados alike, starting with a morning of creativity for kids at Domino Park, followed by an afternoon of remarkable talent at Brooklyn Bowl. As Sunday rolls around, lace up your skates for an outdoor market adventure and end the weekend on a high note with a jazz jam session. Don’t miss these fun-filled opportunities to maximize summer in Brooklyn.

Friday, July 28

Watch the Story of Queen and Freddy Mercury Under the Stars

Immerse yourself in the world of legendary rock band Queen with a free open-air screening of Bohemian Rhapsody at the SummerStarz series in Transmitter Park this Friday night. Explore the extraordinary life and career of Freddie Mercury, Queen’s iconic lead singer, from the band’s rise to fame in the 1970s to their unforgettable Live Aid performance. Arrive early to pick the perfect spot on the grass and bask in the beauty of the Brooklyn waterfront before the film rolls at sunset.

It’s a great way to enjoy a beautiful summer night with friends and family or even a first date! Register HERE.

Saturday, July 29

Collaborative Nature Canvas for Kiddos at Domino Park

Encourage your little ones to explore and express their creativity at Domino Park during a free Community Class featuring the exciting Collaborative Nature Canvas activity from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Suitable for children aged 16 months+ (as well as their families), this event is brought to you by the creative teams at @treasuretrunktheatre and @a.rosie.day.

In the picturesque setting of one of Brooklyn’s finest parks, families will have an excellent opportunity to engage, learn, and bond over the creation of a shared art piece. Don’t miss out on this enriching and fun-filled communal experience! Find more information HERE.

v

Jam Out with The School of Rock AllStars at Brooklyn Bowl

Mark your calendars for a thrilling musical showcase at Brooklyn Bowl on Saturday from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. The School of Rock AllStars, representing the top tier of student musicians globally, will be strutting their stuff with the added flair of the Brooklyn Bowl House Band. As part of a nationwide tour from July 24 to August 6, this event offers a sneak peek at the AllStars, who make up less than 1% of School of Rock students and often ascend to remarkable heights in the music world.

With the promise of an afternoon filled with exceptional talent (past AllStars have scored record deals, Broadway gigs, and leading roles on The Voice and American Idol), you won’t want to miss this chance to catch the next wave of music industry phenoms. Tickets at $16.50 HERE.

Sunday, July 30

Roll Into a Day of Fun with Gotham Roller Derby at the Open Air Fair

Gotham Roller Derby is a celebrated institution in the New York City sporting scene known for its skilled league members and status as a founding Women’s Flat Track Derby Association member. This event invites attendees to lace up their skates and join in on the fun, all against the backdrop of the breathtaking waterfront. But the excitement doesn’t stop at skating – this outdoor market will also host a variety of independently made goods and food, ensuring a day of fun, shopping, and delicious treats. Don’t miss this unique blend of sport and market exploration in one of Brooklyn’s most scenic locations.

Register HERE.

Chill Out with a Jazz Jam Session at Ba’sik

Immerse yourself in the soulful vibes of East Williamsburg’s longest-standing jazz jam session, the Ba’sik Jazz Jam. This iconic gathering has delighted patrons for over a decade, hosted by saxophonist Matt La Von at the welcoming neighborhood bar, Ba’sik. On Sunday from 7 to 10 p.m., the Ba’sik house band shares the stage with a vibrant mix of emerging and seasoned musicians from around the city and beyond, crafting improvisational magic out of classic jazz standards. Just introduce yourself to the band leader or sign in upon arrival, and you could be playing alongside some of New York’s finest jazz talent. More info here.