After two fun weeks with Brooklyn-based art and music collective Junxion, Open Air Fair is taking a new direction for the rest of the season and is bringing colorful programming and a beautiful community-based experience to the Greenpoint Waterfront at 2 Noble St.

So if you’re a creative crafter, food purveyor, jewelry maker, ceramicist, artist, vintage seller, etc., join the Open Air Fair and hang out in one of the most unique spaces in the neighborhood.

Do you have unique, handmade goods and/or items of the upcycled/recycled variety? Do you have a small local business? Would you like to be a part of our mission to turn this into one of the best local summer hangs? – We’re talking to YOU! Check out what we have lined up for the rest of the season and pick your dates!

Saturday, July 29th – “Summer Breaks” Dance Battle by Break for Love in collaboration with LIC based dance studio Ladies of Hip Hop

Sunday, July 30th – Skate with Gotham Roller Derby and dance party with Junxion

Aug 5 + 6 – Pet Weekend! Adoptions by Muddy Paws, Waldo, Rescue City & AMA Rescue + activities like mini training sessions and fur painting + pet illustrations by Libby VanderPloeg

Aug 12+13 – Summer Palooza with Project Barkada featuring Asian food and goods. A percentage of proceeds will be donated to Project Barkada’s medical mission

And if you sell vintage clothing, furniture, household goods, books, records, etc…

Aug 19+20 Gold Dust returns with a market dedicated to sustainability and circularity. Vintage, upcycled, and food vendors only! Apply HERE