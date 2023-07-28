This week’s addition to the Community Cookbook comes with an invitation! Williamsburg’s recently opened Bondi Sushi (156 North 4th St.), a small chain focused on fresh fish and beachy vibes, is celebrating its new neighborhood with a block party next weekend, and everyone is invited!

On August 6, from 2 – 5 p.m., Bondi is teaming up with sister concepts, noda and Shinji’s, to offer $10 Michelin-starred sushi and $10 cocktails (click here to reserve a handroll). Bondi’s entire sushi bar and takeout menus will be available all day also. In addition to the food and drinks, guests will enjoy free live music, face painting and other fun (and complimentary) things for kids.

Poster designed by the Cevallos Brothers.

Bondi has also shared one of their most popular recipes, Seven Pepper Seared Tuna Tataki. The restaurant told Greenpointers that the ingredients can be sourced from Asian markets such as Mitzuwa or H Mart.

See how to make Bondi’s Seven Pepper Seared Tuna Tataki below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Bondi Sushi’s Seven Pepper Seared Tuna Tataki

Ingredients

v

1 1/2-pound piece of lean akami tuna

1 teaspoon of shichimi (Japanese mixture of 7 spices)

1 bamboo leaf

1 handful of micro greens (about 1 ounce)

8 teaspoons of ponzu sauce

1 tablespoon of finely grated ginger

1/4 teaspoon of masago arare (can substitute with toasted white sesame seeds)

2 teaspoons of avocado oil

Directions