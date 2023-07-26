Workers Justice Project will host a meeting on Thursday, July 27, from 12 – 4 p.m., offering local delivery drivers a free bike tune-up and information about their rights. The meeting is hosted alongside City Council Member Lincoln Restler’s office and the City’s Department of Consumer and Worker Protection.

The meeting will be located in the heart of North Brooklyn’s food deliveries, at Berry and North 4th Street, close to Sweetgreen, Dig, Just Salad, CAVA, and any other fast casual healthy chain you could think of.

Los Deliveristas Unidos, an organization of app-based food delivery workers who have spent years fighting for more rights and better pay, scored a victory in June when Mayor Eric Adams announced that workers would now be paid $17.96 an hour.

“With the rate, New York will become the first major U.S. city to establish and implement pay requirements for delivery workers toiling in the gig economy,” THE CITY reported.

However, some supporters felt that the decision was overly conciliatory to the apps, who lobbied to push back an additional wage increase from 2023 to 2025. City Comptroller Brad Lander, a frequent critic of Adams, called out the decision on Twitter.

“Delivery workers should be paid at least the minimum wage after expenses, for every hour they work including the time spent waiting for their next delivery. Today’s watered-down rule fails to require that,” Lander wrote, “Hidden under regulatory double-speak, the rule’s average base wage for a deliverista will be just $12.69 per hour after expenses this year, according to our office’s calculations.”

For those who can’t make the meeting, the Workers Justice Project has an office in Williamsburg at 365 Broadway. Stop by from Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.