North Brooklyn’s newest tap room has opened!

EBBS Taproom (182 N 8th St). opened last week with EBBS craft beers on tap and for sale to-go. Several more craft beers are available by the can or bottle.

The Brooklyn-based brand’s founders also created Fountain Hard Seltzer, which is for sale in the tap room in seven all-natural flavors: Tart Cherry, Watermelon, Mango, Pineapple, Lime, Blueberry, and Passionfruit. Cocktails, mead and wine are also on the menu.

To eat, the taproom offers small, cold shareables like oysters, North Fork chips and the ever-popular tinned fish, plus plenty of meat and cheese. Local culinary partners Schaller & Weber, Murray’s Cheese, ACQ Bread Co., and Martin’s Pretzels are on board to partner with EBBS for taproom snacks.

EBBS Beer has been brewed, packaged, and labeled at Citifield in Queens, and the addition of a Williamsburg taproom marks the natural expansion of the local business. The new location is housed in a former HVAC warehouse that was vacant for a very long time.

