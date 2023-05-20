The gorgeous waterfront space at 2 Noble Street is going to come alive with good vibes and creative energy as 100+ of the best indie makers and small businesses bring beautifully crafted goods and delicious food.

From 11AM-6PM, our newest event and first ever open market, Open Air Fair opens to the public every weekend starting today until September 24th.

Soak in the gorgeous views of the NYC skyline and shop from the best that Brooklyn has to offer while enjoying music over drinks and bites.

Our blank canvas for putting this event together! The most beautiful waterfront property in Greenpoint. Photo: Aerograph.images

RAIN OR SHINE! We’re going full steam ahead with sun in our hearts and hope you will too.

Stop by and support local!

In honor of Asian American heritage month, Jubilee Marketplace is bringing a yakitori style grill to serve three kinds of Korean BBQ (bulgogi, jaeyook, galbi). PAY WHAT YOU WISH for a full platter. Profits will go to the Asian American Federation.

Coco Boys will be serving small batch coconut-based ice cream with multiple flavors and fun toppings!

Some fun activities include:

Custom cartoons, portraits and pet portraits by New Yorker cartoonist Hilary Fitzgerald Campbell. Catch her while you can because she has recently returned from the White House Correspondents Dinner as the official cartoonist!

Artist Estrella Munoz, known for various murals that grace the walls and windows of various local Greenpoint businesses will be on site for live painting. (Sunday)

May is also Melanoma and Skin Cancer Awareness Month so Brooklyn Dermatology will be on site to educate on sun protection and give away sunscreen samples.

DJs Fred Smith and James Park will be spinning records with a range of hip-hop, house, disco, jazz, funk, and soul.

You’ll see some familiar local establishments too: Paloma Coffee and Bakery will be serving their signature coffee blends and a summer menu of specialty drinks and Williamsburg’s Macoletta will be serving “the best engineered pizza” cooked to perfection by owner Walid Idriss who with a background in mathematics uses some precise calculations to make the most chewy flavorful pizza .

Don’t forget to bring your entire crew! Kiddos can hang out in our dedicated kids zone and do arts and crafts with the Greenpoint YMCA. Furry friends are welcome!

Follow @openairfair for more about our vendors and upcoming programming.

Want to sign up as a vendor? Learn more here.