Good afternoon, Greenpointers,

It’s basically summer now, yeah?

After a year-long delay, Lingo has finally opened its doors on Greenpoint Avenue. Another rooftop restaurant joins the fold with elNico at the Penny Williamsburg Hotel. Today’s the first day of a limited edition menu from Nami Nori, Di An Di, Hana Makgeolli, and Win Son Bakery, celebrating AAPI Heritage Month.

The DOT unveiled their long-awaited plans to redesign McGuinness Boulevard, which has literally and ideologically divided the neighborhood. One thing that everyone in the neighborhood can agree on? The new coffee shop run by a robot barista feels incredibly dystopian and anti-worker — no thanks!

Progress is being made at the NuHart Superfund site. The fine folks at Shalom Japan have a cookbook coming out next week and shared a recipe for our Community Cookbook series.

v

Do you have a plan to celebrate the mothers and mother figures in your life for Mother’s Day this Sunday? You should, and you can consult our weekend roundup for ideas if you don’t.

After a pandemic-related absence, Brooklyn Charm will return to Brooklyn with a new location next month. Fantasy Explosion, a popular Instagram account, now has a Greenpoint storefront.

Friends of Bushwick Inlet Park will host a spring ‘funraiser’ to support the park. The demonstration garden at McCarren Park is back for another season, as is House of Yes at Under the K Bridge Park.

In and around North Brooklyn

The EPA has determined that the air inside PS 110 is not toxic, despite its presence next to a Superfund site.

Celebrate Bike Month with a fun Community Bike Ride and Picnic, hosted by Friends of McGolrick Park and Friends of Cooper Park.