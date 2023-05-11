If outdoor dance partying isn’t broke, don’t fix it — House of Yes recently unveiled programming for the Summer of Love Festival in its second year at Under the ‘K’ Bridge Park kicking off on Memorial Day Weekend.

The open-air concert series was founded in 2017, but the then-under-construction park under the Kosciuszko Bridge — a 7-acre (mostly) green space operated by the North Brooklyn Parks Alliance that officially opened in 2021 — caught the attention of the House of Yes team during Covid when they were looking to pivot to outdoor parties in unexpected places without having to leave the city (or, for Greenpoint residents, even set foot on the L train).

This year’s curated lineup features collaborators DISTRIKT (Burning Man Sound Camp), Kuná, Glitterbox, and Everyday People, plus artists Dimitri From Paris, Rimarkable, DJ mOma, Eli Escobar, Rich Medina, Analog Soul, and more to be announced, before culminating in a Fourth of July extravaganza complete with Macy’s Fireworks views.

The events, which are rain or shine, are 21+, but children under 13 are allowed when accompanied by an adult. This rule was enacted in accordance with House of Yes’s emphasis on inclusivity and the acknowledgement that the events feature something for everyone (plus, the sobering fact that an entire generation of partygoers is now growing up and having kids). Attendees can expect DJs and dancing, circus performances, food, interactive art, face and body painting, multiple bars, shaded spaces for relaxing, an artisan market, and more.

Tickets to Summer of Love are available here.

