Happy Mother’s Day weekend to all the wonderful moms in our neighborhood! Enjoy the next few days of sunny, warm weather while participating in some of these exciting events. Whether you’re looking to celebrate the superwomen in your life with some female-led theater, get into party mode with a cocktail tasting or outdoor screening, get your heart rate up with a fitness class, or select something special from a sustainable jeweler—it’s all happening in Greenpoint and Williamsburg. Check out our weekend lineup below and make the most of this special weekend.

Friday, May 12

Watch “Raising Up the Mother,” a Raised Pinay Benefit at El Puente

Celebrate Mother’s Day weekend by joining the Raised Pinay benefit production, featuring stories lived by, written by, and expressed by a cast of eight Filipina mothers. The 5th Generation “Raising Up the Mother,” will occur at El Puente in Brooklyn this Friday at 7 PM and Saturday at 1 PM and 7 PM. Take advantage of VIP and early access ticket options, including a catered welcome reception before each show. All proceeds will benefit Roots of Health. Don’t miss this chance to support a great cause and celebrate motherhood with Raised Pinay. Tickets are $33 HERE.

Head to Tailgate for a Live Viewing Party with Thorgy Thor

Join Thorgy Thor of RuPaul’s Drag Race this Friday night at Tailgate Outdoor Sports Bar for a viewing party of Season 15 with special guest performers and DJCJ. Doors open at 7 PM, and the episode begins at 8 PM. Enjoy live shows from 9-10 PM while indulging in free raffle prizes and tequila shots. Individual tables are available for large parties, and seats are on a first-come, first-served basis. Enjoy a full-service bar and food available to order directly to your table. Thorgy will be there to make fun of you in person, so come ready to laugh! The event is rain or shine, and tickets are $13 HERE.

Saturday, May 13

Help Crown the Best Marg in Town at the Margarita Rumble

Get ready for a night of margarita madness at the 5th Annual Grand Ole Fiesta—the Margarita Rumble! This event at Dobbin St features New York City’s top restaurants competing for the city’s best margarita title. Dos Caminos won in 2019 and 2022, but who will take the crown in 2023? Early Admission provides 45 minutes of extra sampling time (cheers to that!) Please note that tickets are non-refundable, and guests must be 21 or older to attend. For more information, visit www.MargaritaRumble.com. Tickets start at $53 HERE.

Celebrate the Latest Double Issue of New York Review of Architecture Mag

New York Review of Architecture magazine invites you to join them in celebrating the launch of their May double issue at Arcana Metals in Williamsburg. Arcana will transform its shop into a party space with games, food, and drinks. Arrive early to participate in a crafts session using the shop’s machines, followed by readings at 7 PM. They may even have a dance floor and other surprises for late-night fun. By purchasing a ticket, you’ll receive a drink, a free magazine issue, and you’ll be supporting a small publication. Already a subscriber? Attend for free, and you’ll also receive a free drink and an issue. Purchase the $49 ticket option to support event costs and receive an NYRA portfolio. Tickets range from FREE to $49, HERE.

Sunday, May 14

Tap Room Yoga and Post-Class Drink at Other Half Domino Park

If moving your body and getting into a zen space is on your weekend agenda, join Other Half Domino Park for an invigorating yoga class and a refreshing drink. Lyons Den Power Yoga certified instructor Amanda will lead the class, so get ready to work, sweat, and have fun as you move through a Power Yoga flow set to an upbeat playlist. After the class, enjoy a complimentary beer or soft drink or $5 off any glass of wine or cocktail. Please bring your own mat as they will not be available for rent. Tickets are $20 HERE.

Celebrate Mom with the Gather Brooklyn Jewelry Pop-Up at Moxy Hotel

Looking for a sustainable and unique way to celebrate Mother’s Day? Gather Brooklyn has you covered with their Charm Bar pop-up at Moxy Hotel Williamsburg on May 14 from 10 AM to 2 PM. Create your own custom jewelry by choosing a base—necklace, earring, or bracelet—and add your favorite charms from the menu. Plus, all of the handmade jewelry is made in Brooklyn, which makes each piece even more special. Don’t miss out on the one-of-a-kind charms made from pressed wildflowers from upstate NY, paired with vintage cut mother-of-pearl parts. Register HERE.