Shalom Japan (310 S. 4th St.) has been serving Williamsburg a fusion of Jewish and Japanese cuisine for the past decade. The restaurant is owned by husband and wife team Okochi Sawako, known as Sawa, and Aaron Israel, who are also the chefs.

The cover of Okochi Sawako and Aaron Israel’s new cookbook, Love Japan. Photo: Yuki Sugiura

The talented pair have a cookbook coming out next week called Love Japan: Recipes from our Japanese American Kitchen. Ahead of the May 16 release, Sawa and Aaron have shared one of their recipes with the North Brooklyn community.

Learn how to make Sawa and Aaron’s miso-honey broiled chicken below and see last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Miso-Honey Broiled Chicken (チキンのはちみつ味噌焼き)

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 pounds of boneless, skin-on chicken thighs or breasts, or a mix of both

6 tablespoons of aka (red) or awase (blended) miso

3 tablespoons of honey

4 scallions, halved

1 tablespoon of cold unsalted butter, cut into 1⁄8-inch-thick slices

4 lemon wedges

Directions