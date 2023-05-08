McGuinness Boulevard, the major thoroughfare that cuts through Greenpoint, is set to look very different in the coming years.

At a recent community board meeting, representatives from the City’s Department of Transportation presented their plans to redesign the street. After considering several options, which the agency previously shared with the board last summer, the DOT ultimately decided to install protected bike lanes and remove a lane of traffic in either direction.

McGuinness Boulevard before and after the redesign. Image via DOT.

The new design also adds a middle section to be used as both a pedestrian median and a lane of parking. The project will remove on average two parking spaces per block, “to improve visibility and maintain clearance for turning vehicles,” the presentation said.

Local activists have been pushing for safety improvements to McGuinness Boulevard after the tragic hit-and-run killing of local teacher Matthew Jensen in 2021, unfortunately, one of several similar incidents.

“The current four-lane boulevard has long been a deadly corridor cutting through the Brooklyn nabe,” Streetsblog reports. “Three people died due to traffic violence there over the last decade and a whopping 389 people suffered injuries in 1,690 total reported crashes — nearly one every other day on just a short stretch of one roadway.”

The DOT commenced with smaller safety improvements to the street last year, banning left-hand turns into several side streets and installing painted median-tip extensions. They will finalize the design based on community feedback before work starts later this year.