Brooklyn Charm is making a big return to North Brooklyn!

After shutting down their storefront at the height of the COVID crisis, the Brooklyn Charm team announced on Instagram that they will soon open a new location in Greenpoint.

Brooklyn Charm started as an online business in 2007, before opening a storefront in Williamsburg in 2010 and later moved the business to California. Since closing their Brooklyn location, the team’s New York City homebase has been the Chelsea Market location of Artists & Fleas.

“The staff members help customers pick through the vast array of chains and charms to create custom one-of-a-kind pieces,” says the store’s website. “The store also offers many exceptional hand-made accessories, vintage and secondhand clothing, crystals, and various odds and ends that make perfect and unique gifts.”

Another unique feature that Brooklyn Charm offers is permanent jewelry, a process in which a chain is custom fitted and then bonded around your neck, wrist, or ankle.

While no official opening date has been set, the team says the store will open in June.