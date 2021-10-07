Williamsburg’s sushi game is leveling up yet again.

Nami Nori, the Japanese restaurant specializing in open-style temaki opens in Williamsburg on Thursday, October 7!

Created and run by partners Taka Sakaeda, Jihan Lee and Lisa Limb, who met while working under three-star Michelin sushi chef Masa Takayama Nami Nori started in the West Village in October 2019, and was one of the hottest reservations in town until the Big Shutdown.

Now Nami Nori’s second location near McCarren Park, at 236 North 12th St, promises to deliver the top notch sought after sushi.

Williamsburg’s Nami Nori offers new open-style temaki, sashimi, and crispy rice dishes, all exclusive to the Brooklyn restaurant, alongside their signature temaki rolls.

The new Brooklyn location has two temaki counters, floor-to-ceiling window-paned doors that fully open to covered outdoor seating overlooking the park, and a sake bar that displays the team’s favorite selections of local beers, sake and natural wine.

New temaki, like Cauliflower Dynamite (a vegetarian riff on their

popular Spicy Crab Dynamite); and Phancy Philly with smoked salmon, caviar, cream cheese and chives are on the menu. Signature rolls like X.O. Scallop with tobiko, lemon and tuna poke with crispy shallots, cucumber black sesame with shiso and plum, and more.

New starters and snacks include sashimi like Top Neck Clams with fennel, daikon, salad, cilantro gremolata and ‘nami bay’ aioli; Kanpachi with sweet miso mustard, wakame, sun dried shishito oil and makrut lime leaf; and tuna with ginger bud, radish sprouts, bonito soy and fried capers. Crispy Rice Chips & Dip will offer options like Salmon Lover’s with salmon, ikura, salmon skin, pickled myoga and lemon zest; and Mushroom with shiitake duxelle, black garlic, tofu “cream”, and yuzu shichimi, served with nori chips.

Additional dishes include favorites like calamari with yuzu soy; Asari clam soup with miso and butter; wasabi cucumber tataki; and Furikaké Ffies with tomato tonkatsu.

New desserts round out the menu with dishes like Mochurros, mochi churros served with lemon curd dipping sauce; and Coffee Jelly, with coconut cream and mochi balls.

The restaurant’s opening beverage selection includes sake, beer and wine that highlights Brooklyn brewers and distillers like Brooklyn Kura, Kato Sake Works, Talea and Coney Island Brewery. The menu also features non-alcoholic beverages, including Something & Nothing Yuzu Seltzer, Bruce Cost Pomegranate Hibiscus Ginger Ale, Soba Cha buckwheat tea, among others.



Both Nami Nori restaurants are designed by NYC-based architecture firm MN Design Professional Corporation. Inspired by modern beach houses and

traditional Japanese residences, Nami Nori has a bright and airy dining room with arched ceilings and neutral shades of sandy brown, cream and dusty rose found throughout. The floor-to-ceiling window-paned doors fold up and open the dining room to the neighborhood, welcoming diners to the 40-seat restaurant, which offers two engaging temaki counters, a sake bar, and covered outdoor seating

designed in partnership with re-ply using repurposed plywood.

Oversized dried floral arrangements with foraged branches, wood and flowers are situated throughout the dining areas.

Nami Nori is open for dinner seven days a week from 5pm to 10pm. Reservations are available on Resy, and tables are always held for walk-ins. Lunch and delivery will launch in the coming weeks.