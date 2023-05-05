Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Happy Cinco de Mayo. Celebrate locally (and respectfully) with our list of Mexican-owned and operated restaurants in North Brooklyn. And for one final hurrah, stop by Taqueria Diana, whose last day is today.

Rooftop season quickly approaches. Add Moxy Williamsburg’s Lilistar to your list of places to check out.

The titular Paulie Gee was kind enough to share his recipe for all’amatriciana sauce in advance of a new cookbook next year. The rumors have been floating out there for a while, but it appears that Kellogg’s Diner is finally for sale.

This weekend promises more activities than we had time to write about. From a shop small retail crawl, a pie making contest, the 5 Boro Bike Tour, there are plenty of ways to get out and about in the neighborhood. Need more ideas? Click here.

A big week in transportation and environmental news. 1 Java will be the largest apartment complex heated by geothermal energy. A lawsuit against the Open Streets program named several North Brooklyn groups as defendants. The city’s Department of Transportation presented their plan to redesign McGuinness Boulevard.

The Writers Guild of America strike came to Greenpoint — find out what they’re asking for.

