Paulie Gee’s (50 Greenpoint Ave.) is a Greenpoint legend and serves some of the best pizza in the area. Owner Paul Giannone opened his namesake restaurant in March 2010 and has since expanded with Paulie Gee’s Slice Shop nearby on Franklin Street, which is equally as popular.

Giannone and his wife, Mary Ann, have shared their recipe for all’amatriciana pasta sauce. “This recipe was definitely a favorite of ours and our guests when we entertained frequently at home in New Jersey,” Mary Ann told Greenpointers. “Paulie loved this sauce so much that he created a pie (Marcella Matriciana) with a slight variation of the original recipe.”

Plus, this sauce recipe will be featured in Paulie & Mrs. Gee’s upcoming cookbook that will be released next year. Lucky for us, we get a sneak peek!

Check out the recipe for Paulie’s All’Amatriciana Sauce below, and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Paulie’s All’Amatriciana Sauce

Serves 2 to 3 as a main course

Ingredients

1 pound of percatelli* or rigatoni pasta, cooked al dente in salted water

1 28-ounce can of Progresso peeled tomatoes (not pureed or crushed)

1/3 pound of hickory smoked bacon (low salt if possible)

1 medium sweet onion (chopped)

1/2 stick of lightly salted butter

1 cup of dry white cooking wine

Grated romano cheese (Loccatelli brand is preferred)

Directions

Place the tomatoes in a blender and puree. Place the puree in a medium sized saucepan and cook on a medium low heat. Chop bacon into small pieces and place in a skillet on medium heat. Once the bacon fat has liquefied, add the chopped onion. Stir occasionally, preventing the mixture from sticking to the bottom of the skillet. When the mixture begins to turn golden brown, add the butter continuing to stir. Once the mixture has turned fully golden brown, add the cooking wine and continue to stir occasionally. Once the alcohol taste has dissipated and the mixture has thickened slightly, place in the sauce pan with the tomatoes and cook on a medium low flame for approximately 45 minutes, stirring occasionally. Serve over the pasta, generously sprinkling on the grated romano cheese.

*Editor’s note — percatelli also goes by the name ‘bucatini’