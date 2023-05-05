Williamsburg’s Taqueria Diana (367 Metropolitan Ave.) is closing today after serving the neighborhood for a decade. The casual Mexican spot is celebrating one last Cinco de Mayo to bid a fond farewell to Williamsburg.

The restaurant wrote on Instagram, “A very bittersweet message but Taqueria Diana Cantina in Wburg is having it’s last day of service this Friday, Cinco de Mayo.”

The Instagram post continued by saying, “Please join us for our farewell party for our last tacos and margaritas. We love and appreciate everyone that has been a part of this amazing experience over the last 10 years.”

Based on the post’s comments, a lot of locals will be sad to see the taqueria shutter. Even Greenpoint’s new bar, Lise and Vito, paid their respects to their North Brooklyn neighbor.

Greenpointers reached out to Taqueria Diana for comment, and the owner of the Brooklyn location said that they “can’t reveal why they are closing,” but did confirm that the closure is not due to rent increases.

v

Taqueria Diana is a casual eatery that has been known for much more than tacos. The menu is fairly large and consists of Mexican favorites like nachos, burritos, enchiladas, and quesadillas, and of course a variety of tacos. The restaurant also offers a long list of cocktails, plus many tequila and mezcal options.

Taqueria Diana’s website lists two other locations, both in Manhattan, but those locations have different owners than the Brooklyn one. The owner of Williamsburg’s Taqueria Diana said that he believes the other restaurants will remain open. Greenpointers spoke with an employee at the Hell’s Kitchen location who confirmed that one is not closing.