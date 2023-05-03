Greenpoint’s very own lightning rod of controversy, McGuinness Boulevard, is getting a redesign. However, the specifics of that redesign will be made known tomorrow when NYC Department of Transportation representatives present their plan to Brooklyn’s Community Board 1 and interested community members.

Screenshots from the DOT presentation on June 30 of last year.

The DOT presented their initial ideas to the board last summer, proposing several potential solutions, including removing traffic lanes and adding bike lanes. In 2021, the de Blasio administration allocated $39 million for the capital improvements.

Tune in May 4 from 6:30 – 9:30 PM.