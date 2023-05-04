It’s gonna be MAY…and the first weekend is off to a busy start with a jam-packed weekend of activity. Friday is Cinco de Mayo, so check out our suggestions on that front. We’ve got a varied list of happenings from a Sip ‘n Shop for plant lovers, a group skate in McCarren Park (followed by drinks and jazz), female film festivals, a genre-bending art show, a fun run, and more. Check it out below, and have a great weekend!

Friday, May 5



Happy Hour Sip ‘n Shop at The Sill

Join The Sill’s Happy Hour Sip ‘n’ Shop event at their Williamsburg plant shop location on Berry Street. Connect with local plant parents and explore their vast array of greenery for inspiration. Plant experts will be present to answer all of your green thumb-related questions, from styling to care. You’ll get a 10% discount on purchases, complimentary drinks from NakedWines (21+ only), and free potting services. This is the perfect opportunity to stock up on fresh plants and accessories for a spring refresh. RSVP is free HERE.

An All-Levels Group Skate Around McCarren

Get your skates ready with Swirl NYC for a fun-filled Friday evening at McCarren Park. Join the Group Skate from 5:30 PM to sundown, where everyone is welcome to skate around the park’s pedestrian paths. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, you can bring your carvers, longboards, trick boards, and in-line or quad skates and get ready to learn and play. Afterward, head back to the Parkhouse to hang out and enjoy some live jazz music at 8 PM (21+ for drinks). Note that this event will be postponed in case of rain.

Saturday, May 6

Snag an All-Day Pass to Female Voices Rock Film Fest

The Female Voices Rock Film Festival is returning to Brooklyn from May 5-7, showcasing inspiring independent stories by women creators. Get ready for a captivating experience with an all-day Saturday pass, which includes exclusive access to all screenings, panels, and networking events and admission to the festival taking place at Wythe Hotel, offering red-carpet photo opportunities and a chance to connect with fellow film enthusiasts. Tickets are $44.50 HERE.

Check Out the Group Art Show “Cyber-Realization”

Experience the intersection of art and technology at ‘Cyber-Realization: A Genre-Bending Group Show’ from 8 PM-12 AM at the Greenpoint Gallery. This event celebrates the real world through a virtual lens, showcasing a range of tech-based art, including video games, projections, AR, and VR. Whether you’re an art enthusiast or a tech junkie, this exhibition will inspire your creative spirit. Best of all, it’s free and open to all. For more information, DM Claire at @clairehansenphotography.

v

Sunday, May 7

Join The Greenpoint Runners Spring Welcome Run

Greenpoint Runners are excited to welcome spring with a special Spring Welcome Run on May 7! Join in for an easy 3-4 mile run (with a shortcut available) and a 5th-mile option for those who want to tackle it at the end. This event is open to all paces, strollers, and dogs, so bring your furry friends or little ones and join in on the fun. After the run, enjoy some coffee and bagels provided by Bandit. Doors open at 9 AM, and the run starts promptly at 9:30 AM at the Bandit Store at 37 Noble Street. Kick off the spring season with a healthy dose of fun and exercise. Free registration is HERE.

A Femmes Book Club for Book Hoes at 66 Greenpoint

Join the 20s & 30s Femmes Book Club this Sunday at 66 Greenpoint Bar for a casual hang with lively discussion and camaraderie centered around the debut novel American Mermaid by Julia Langbein. This book club supports debut authors and focuses on contemporary fiction featuring fierce female leads. If you’re a book hoe looking to connect with like-minded folks, this is the perfect event for you. Doors open at 4 PM, and the discussion starts at 4:30 PM. Tickets are $13 HERE.