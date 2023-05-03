Despite their inaugural retail crawl taking place only a handful of months ago, Shop Small Greenpoint doesn’t just want it to be an annual trend — so they’re hosting a spring iteration for local small-biz lovers starting this Saturday, May 6 and running through May 14.

The crawl spans 41 Greenpoint businesses, including many of the same as last fall’s, but with multiple new add-ons like Seven Wonders Collective, New Love City, and Last Place on Earth (plus many, many more).

Source: @shopsmallgreenpoint on Instagram

Another new feature of this crawl? Commemorative t-shirts bearing the excursion’s mascot, Baggy the Bag (chef’s kiss).

Similarly to last time, shoppers can pick up a “passport” (designed by artist Sara Celano and printed by Espy Color Imaging) at one of the participating businesses and receive stamps upon spending $10 at any of the locations. Five stamps will earn you a tote bag of local goodies, while ten gets you entered into the grand prize drawing for over $500+ in swag.

The crawl continues to be spearheaded by the teams at Lockwood, Coz Salon, and Drama Club — and is sponsored by The Yard, Broadway Stages, and Greenpoint Landing — though it’s truly a neighborhood family affair as they continue their mission to increase traffic to local shops while encouraging stronger community relationships.

For more information and to follow their year-round shop-small signal boosting, follow @shopsmallgreenpoint!